Somaliland Parliament participates in the African Parliamentary Conference that opened in Ghana

Accra – The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPAA) was officially opened in Accra, the capital of Ghana, with delegates from 15 member states.

The Republic of Somaliland is officially among the participants in the conference, led by the Secretary-General of the Somaliland House of Representatives, Lawyer Abdirisaq Said Ayanle.

The delegation of the Secretary-General also included Awad Ali Mohamed, Director of Publicity, Abdinasir Osman Mohamud, Director of Drafting, and Hamse Mohamud Haji Muse, Director of the Budget Office.

The conference, which will last for five days in Accra, will focus on important issues.

These include

1. Strengthening cooperation between parliaments of African member states.

2. Exchange of experiences on legislative and parliamentary administration.

Somaliland’s participation in this important forum is a major achievement in parliamentary diplomacy, raising Somaliland’s profile and participation in international forums, particularly those related to lawmaking and democratic development.

It is an opportunity for Somaliland to build new relationships and advance cooperation between its parliaments and those of other member states of the Commonwealth of Nations, which is largely made up of former British colonies.

HargeisaPress Desk