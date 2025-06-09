Somaliland on the cusp of energy, mineral boom

Exclusive Interview of H.E Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre Minster of Energy and Minerals Somaliland by Abdul Rafay Afzal

In an exclusive sit-down with THE ADVOCATE POST by Abdul Rafay Afzal (Editor in Chief) during his Official Visit to Somaliland, Minister of Energy and Minerals, H.E. Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre, painted a compelling picture of a nation poised on the brink of an energy and mineral revolution. Minister Barre detailed significant progress in oil and gas exploration, vast untapped mineral wealth, ambitious renewable energy plans, and the strategic leveraging of resources to bolster Somaliland’s quest for international recognition.

Q: Minister Barre, significant oil discoveries were announced a few years ago. What is the status? When can Somalilanders expect drilling to begin?

Minister Barre: Indeed, we have made promising discoveries, and activity is accelerating. We have a robust legal framework in place, including the Petroleum Law, Model Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), and supporting policies. Currently, we have two major international companies actively engaged: Genel Energy (UK) and RAK Gas (UAE).

Genel Energy: They hold two blocks in the eastern region. They have completed extensive technical studies, including seismic surveys, which indicate significant potential for oil and gas. Security challenges in that area previously hindered exploration, but the government has successfully stabilized the region. We have a crucial meeting scheduled in UAE this June to finalize timelines for their exploration drilling program.

RAK Gas: They operate a block near Berbera and have also completed positive technical studies confirming hydrocarbon potential. We are actively negotiating contract renewal terms and the commencement of their exploration drilling. A follow-up meeting is also planned for June.

While the companies’ internal projections might point towards 2027 for significant development, as the Government of Somaliland, we are pushing them hard to expedite their work programs. Our firm expectations and target are to see tangible progress, including drilling, commencing as early as next year (2026). We are actively negotiating these timelines.

Q: Beyond oil and gas, Somaliland is reported to be rich in minerals, particularly Lithium. What is the state of play there?

Minister Barre: Absolutely. Somaliland is exceptionally endowed with minerals. Lithium is a prime example, given its critical role in the global battery revolution. We actively issue licenses – including reconnaissance, small-scale mining, large-scale mining, and mineral processing licenses.

Lithium Development: We have already granted a large-scale mining license to a Taiwanese company. They are currently at an advanced stage, moving from exploration towards production. We are in ongoing discussions with them, not only about establishing mining operations but also exploring the potential for them to establish a lithium battery manufacturing plant here in Somaliland. This would add immense value.

Engagement with Taiwan & China: Taiwanese companies are present and investing. We see significant potential in deepening these partnerships, particularly in high-value sectors like battery manufacturing. While Chinese companies are also active investors in Somaliland, the Taiwanese engagement in critical minerals is notable. We are open to and encourage investment from both. We are not against China we are open for all because what we need is recognition.

Q: How does Somaliland leverage these economic partnerships, in its pursuit of international recognition?

Minister Barre: This is a crucial point. Somaliland fulfills all the Montevideo Convention criteria for statehood: a defined territory, permanent population, effective government, and capacity to enter foreign relations. We are a stable, democratic nation with peaceful transfers of power, as witnessed just six months ago.

Our partnerships, like the one with Taiwan – which includes an official representative office here in Hargeisa, investment, and development cooperation – are mutually beneficial. However, true friendship and alliance should extend beyond economics. We actively engage with all partners, including Taiwan, highlighting that Somaliland is a deserving candidate for formal diplomatic recognition. We point to the example of Pacific Island nations supporting Taiwan and ask why Somaliland, a significant partner investing in critical future industries, should not receive similar political support in return. Recognition is the key that unlocks Somaliland’s full potential for its people and its international partners.

Q: Beyond hydrocarbons and lithium, what about renewables? Somaliland seems ideal for solar and wind.

Minister Barre: You are right! We are blessed with abundant sunshine and strong, consistent winds – resources literally blowing outside our windows. Renewable energy is a cornerstone of our national energy strategy. We are actively courting and seeing significant interest from international investors in both solar and wind power projects. Harnessing these resources is essential for sustainable domestic power generation and reducing reliance on imports. The future of Somaliland’s energy mix is decidedly green.

Q: What are Somaliland’s current major exports?

Minister Barre: Currently, our primary exports are livestock (especially goats and camels) and gemstones. However, the future lies in significantly expanding this through the export of our mineral resources (like gold and soon, lithium) and, ultimately, oil and gas once production commences. We are a resource-rich nation.

Q: Are you engaging with US companies? What is your vision?

Minister Barre: Yes, we have significant interest from US entities, particularly concerning critical minerals. Discussions are ongoing with both companies and government representatives. The US is a key market and potential partner.

We are open for all to come visit us explore this untapped market we are minerals rich nation, full of potential, opportunities and we have something which is a blessing that is “PEACE”.

Q: Is Somaliland planning a major international investment conference for its natural resources?

Minister Barre: This is a priority. We are in the preparatory stages of organizing a major international mining and energy conference, very likely to be held in Dubai this Year. The goal is to comprehensively showcase Somaliland’s vast investment opportunities across oil, gas, minerals (including critical minerals like lithium), and renewables to a global audience. We are building the necessary databases and ensuring compliance frameworks are robust first. This conference will be a landmark event for attracting the best partners.

Q: As Somaliland celebrated Restoration Anniversary (May 18th), what is your message to the Somalilanders and the world?

Minister Barre: To the Somalilanders: Somaliland is your beacon of stability, democracy, and progress in the Horn of Africa. We have built this nation from the ground up through sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering commitment to peace and the rule of law. Our future is bright, rooted in our rich resources and the determination of our people.

To the World: Look at Somaliland objectively. See the functioning democracy, the undeniable stability, the peaceful transitions of power, and the immense untapped economic potential. We are not seeking charity; we are seeking partnership and recognition based on facts and achievements. Somaliland is investment-friendly, resource-rich, stable, and democratic. We are ready to engage as an equal partner. The time for international recognition is now.

Editor’s Insight:

The message is loud and clear; Somaliland has enough democratic maturity, security and seriousness of resources to become an energy and minerals powerhouse. Its “black gold” and “white gold” (lithium) represent transformational economic opportunity. But the key to unlocking it is not only geology, or management of the new revenues, but the willingness of the international community to recognize that Somaliland has been operating as a de facto nation — a successful one at that — for the past three decades. A torrent of recent attention at the highest levels of political and business life will provide this at the next investment forum planned for Dubai – a vital test – Can Somaliland monetise its underground wealth into above-ground recognition? The world, and in particular potential investors looking at minerals and energy, should now take notice. It is time for final engagement.

Source: stvincenttimes