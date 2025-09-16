Somaliland National Parties Hold Meeting on Elections and Voter Registration

HARGEISA – The leadership of Somaliland’s three national political parties Waddani, Kaah and Kulmiye convened a significant meeting today in Hargeisa to discuss critical issues related to the upcoming elections and voter registration processes.

The meeting focused on preparations for the parliamentary and local council elections scheduled for May 2026.

Led by the chairpersons of the three national parties, the gathering culminated in the establishment of a nine-member committee, with equal representation from each party.

This committee has been tasked with addressing matters concerning the elections and voter registration. The committee is expected to present a detailed report to the national parties within four days.

Somaliland’s President, H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro, has previously reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the elections are held on time. This pledge has been warmly welcomed by the Somaliland public, as past election delays have created significant challenges for the country.

The formation of the committee marks a proactive step toward ensuring a smooth and timely electoral process, reflecting the collective determination of Somaliland’s political leadership to uphold democratic principles.