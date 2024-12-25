Somaliland: Mohamed Muse Awale, the expert on the environment who passed away today

May God have mercy on Mohamed Muse Awale, who was one of the intellectuals who worked for Somaliland for a long time, passed away today in Hargeisa.

Mohamed Muse Awale, held various positions in the successive governments of the country, he became the first minister of the Ministry of Environment and Rural Development of Somaliland in the government of President Igal in 1997.

Also, the deceased was the chairman of the Natural Disaster Prevention Agency for a long time, and he also led many projects in the area of ​​the environment.

Scholar Mohamed Muse Awale was born in Oodweyne, and he received his education in Burco and Borama.