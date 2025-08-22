Somaliland Intellectuals Forum Congratulates Congressman Ted Cruz on his letter asking the US President to recognize Somaliland

The Honorable Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Washington, D.C.

167 Russell

Washington, D.C 20150

Dear Senator Cruz,

On behalf of the Somaliland Intellectual Origination and the people of Somaliland, I wish to express our sincere gratitude for your correspondence with President Trump regarding the recognition of Somaliland as an independent state. Your initiative has generated considerable optimism and hope among our citizens, and we appreciate your commitment to strengthening relations between the United States and Somaliland.

Your letter aptly highlights Somaliland’s strategic significance, our contributions to regional security, and our shared values with the United States. We take pride in our democratic accomplishments, resilience, and commitment to peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The people of Somaliland deeply value your efforts to promote our nation’s interests and recognize our sovereignty. Your leadership on this matter has resonated profoundly with us, and we appreciate your commitment to advancing our bilateral relationship.

By recognizing Somaliland, the United States would be sending a clear signal that it prioritizes partnerships with nations that demonstrate stability, democratic values, and a commitment to regional security. This would not only strengthen U.S. influence in the Horn of Africa but also promote a more stable and prosperous region, aligning with American interests and values.”

Once again, we thank you for your unwavering support and tireless efforts. We look forward to continued collaboration and working towards a brighter future for Somaliland and the United States.

Sincerely,

Mohamed Ali

Chairman of Somaliland Intellectual Organization