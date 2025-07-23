Somaliland has sent an appeal to the International Community and the UN regarding the drought situation in the country

The 28th session of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Somaliland, which was held today at the Somaliland Presidential Palace, focused on and discussed the dire drought situation in the country, and an urgent appeal was made to the International Community and UN agencies.

This Council of Ministers meeting was chaired by the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro), accompanied by the Vice President of the Republic of Somaliland, Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi.

The Vice President of Somaliland, and Chairman of the Drought Emergency Committee, Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, briefed the Council on the drought situation, stating that they had held their first meeting as a committee today.

At that meeting, the National Level Committee discussed the coordination and delivery of emergency aid such as water, food, and medicines to the Somaliland community affected by the drought.

The Vice President of Somaliland also informed the Council that at the meeting, the Committee members discussed the completion of the structure of the National Drought Emergency Committee, the establishment of Regional and District Drought Emergency Committees in all regions of the country, and the monitoring of daily data on drought conditions throughout the country.

The Committee sent a call and an alarm to the International Community, the UN, and friendly countries of Somaliland.