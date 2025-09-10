Somaliland has implemented a visa-on-arrival policy, easing travel, trade, and tourism and boosting the economy.

Somaliland’s government said Tuesday it will continue enforcing its Visa on Arrival system, directly rejecting Somalia’s new electronic visa requirement for all travellers entering the country.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports announced that visitors will still be able to obtain visas upon arrival at Hargeisa’s Egal International Airport, where the policy has long been in effect. Officials said the decision was aimed at supporting business travel, tourism, humanitarian work, and broader economic growth.

“This reaffirmation reflects Somaliland’s steadfast commitment to open travel, regional connectivity, and passenger convenience. We welcome our international guests with clarity, consistency, and hospitality,” said Civil Aviation Minister Fuad Ahmed Nuh.

The ministry stressed that only documents issued by Somaliland’s Immigration Authority are valid for entry, adding that “no Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) or visa issued by any external authority other than the Somaliland Immigration Authority is valid for entry into the Republic of Somaliland.”

