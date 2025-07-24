Somaliland and Taiwan sign maritime cooperation agreement, strengthening Somaliland’s maritime security

Taipei– The governments of Somaliland and Taiwan have signed a maritime security agreement, which aims to strengthen the security of Somaliland’s seas.

The agreement signed by the two governments was signed by the Commander of the Somaliland Coast Guard Admiral Ahmed Hurre Hariye and the Director General of the Coast Guard Administration of the Taiwan Maritime Affairs Council Chang Chung-lung, which was held in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei.

The agreement meeting was attended by Somaliland’s Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Aden Bakaal and Taiwan’s Vice Foreign Minister Wu Zhizhong.

The Chairman of the Taiwan Maritime Affairs Council, Guan Bi-ling, said that the cooperation agreement contains important provisions including mutual training and maritime rescue, which is a symbol of the foundation of democratic cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland.

The chairman also said that this cooperation agreement contains important projects such as personnel exchanges, training, and maritime rescue, which reflects that Taiwan and Somaliland have established democratic cooperation on maritime governance, humanitarian care, and regional security.

The agreement signed between Somaliland and Taiwan followed a meeting between the two governments in 2022, when the then head of the CGA, Chou Mei-wu, noted that both sides could cooperate in the areas of training, exercises, and personnel.

Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdirahman Dahir Aden, and a delegation he led, including Minister of the Presidency, Khadar Hussein Abdi, and the Commander of the Somaliland Coast Guard, Admiral Ahmed Hurre Hariye, and other officials, paid a five-day visit to Taiwan on July 21.

This agreement, which was signed by both parties, strengthens maritime security cooperation between democratic countries.