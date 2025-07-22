Somaliland and Taiwan sign agreement on coast guard cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Dahir Aden Bakaale, and a large delegation led by him, have paid a working visit to Taiwan.

The Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs is accompanied on this trip by the Minister of the Presidency of Somaliland, Khadar Hussein Abdi, the Commander of the Coast Guard, Admiral Ahmed Hurre Haariye, the Presidential Advisor on Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mohamed Omar Haji Mohamud, the Advisor to the President on Diplomacy at the Presidency, and other officials.

On the other hand, the delegation from the Somaliland Government was received at the airport in the capital of Taiwan, Taipei, by a senior official from the Taiwanese Government.

Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdirahman Dahir Aden Bakaale spoke to the media there, thanking the Taiwanese government for the invitation extended to his delegation.

The Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that Taiwan is an important friend of Somaliland, and both sides share the same values and ideology.

During their visit, the Somaliland delegation will meet with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, Secretary-General of the National Security Council Wu Chao-xie, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, and will be hosted by Taiwan Vice Minister of State Wu Chih-chung.

The Somaliland delegation will sign a coast guard cooperation agreement between the governments of Somaliland and Taiwan.

The delegation will also visit the Organization for International Cooperation and Development to exchange views on the overall status of bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland and future developments.

The Taiwanese government has pledged to further strengthen its important cooperation with Somaliland, such as education, health, agriculture, information and communications, security, energy, and mining.

Both Somaliland and Taiwan are struggling to gain full recognition in the democratic world, and the two countries began their relations in 2020.

This is the first time that a delegation from the Somaliland government, which emerged from the Waddani Party, is visiting Taiwan.