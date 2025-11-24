Somaliland: A Republic That Deserves International Recognition

The Republic of Somaliland is a factual reality. It has a functioning government, defined borders, security forces, and operational institutions. Its existence and governance are fully documented in global records, with information available in 193 countries worldwide.

International recognition comes in two forms:

1. De facto recognition – acknowledging the state’s actual control over its territory and governance.

2. De jure recognition – formal legal recognition under international law.

Somaliland meets both criteria:

De facto State:

Clearly defined territory and borders

Functioning government institutions

Organized security forces

Internationally visible governance

De jure State:

Somaliland is fully eligible for formal recognition due to:

1. Its strategic location, including Berbera port and the Gulf of Aden

2. Historical legitimacy from colonial times and post-independence continuity

3. Over 34 years of sustained independence

4. Peaceful resolution of internal conflicts and national development

5. Consistent democratic elections

6. Proper management of natural resources

7. Recognition of its geopolitical importance by global powers

8. Regional stability and security superior to neighboring states

The Republic of Somaliland is a legitimate and functioning state. Its recognition is not just a matter of politics; it is a historical, legal, and practical reality. The international community now faces a responsibility to formally acknowledge Somaliland as a sovereign state.

Mohamed Abdi Jama

Mohamed Dhimbiil ( political Analyst)

Hargeisa, Republic of Somaliland