London– in a glittering evening that bridged decades of journalistic grit and Somali resilience, veteran broadcaster Abdilahi Haji launched his long-awaited memoir, Abdilahi Haji: My Life Through News Media, at a high-profile event in the heart of London. Sponsored by the Dahabshiil Group, the gathering drew an eclectic crowd of community leaders, fellow journalists, and diaspora figures, celebrating not just a personal odyssey but the unyielding spirit of Somali storytelling.

Haji, who dedicated over 40 years to the BBC Somali Service, traces his extraordinary journey in the book—from the raw edges of free press amid turmoil to front-row seats at history’s pivotal moments. Pages brim with vivid accounts of Somali upheavals, diplomatic intrigues, and the quiet heroism of delivering unfiltered truths to millions tuning into BBC airwaves across the Horn of Africa. “This isn’t just my story,” Haji remarked during his keynote, his voice steady with the gravitas of a lifetime in the field. “It’s a testament to the voices we’ve amplified, the risks we’ve taken, and the hope we’ve carried through every broadcast.”

The event’s grandeur owed much to Dahabshiil’s stewardship, a nod to the company’s deep-rooted commitment to cultural preservation and community upliftment. As Africa’s largest money transfer network, Dahabshiil—founded in the modest shops of Burao and now spanning 126 countries with 10,000 employees—has long transcended finance to become a lifeline for Somalis navigating exile, disaster, and renewal. CEO Abdirashid Duale, whose own path from childhood errands in his father’s Burao store to global stewardship mirrors Haji’s narrative arc, took the stage to laud the author as a “beacon of integrity.”

“I’ve known Abdilahi for over three decades,” Duale shared, his words laced with warmth. “He wasn’t just a client wiring funds to families in need; he embodied the honesty and generosity that define our shared world. This book unearthed tales even I hadn’t heard—like his youthful encounter with Emperor Haile Selassie. Buy it, read it; it’s a mirror to our collective soul.” Haji, in turn, hailed Duale’s vision, crediting Dahabshiil’s innovations for channeling aid through droughts, floods, and fires to remote villages in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya. “Abdirashid isn’t just a businessman,” Haji said. “He’s the architect of quiet revolutions, ensuring no Somali is left adrift.”

The launch comes at a poignant time for the Somali diaspora, as global remittances—fueled by outfits like Dahabshiil—hit record highs amid ongoing regional challenges. With Somaliland’s minimalist state-building experiment holding firm despite odds, as noted in recent analyses, events like this underscore the diaspora’s role in weaving threads of heritage and progress. Attendees, including BBC alumni and Somali business pioneers, left buzzing, many clutching signed copies and vowing to spread the word.

As copies fly off shelves in London bookshops and online, My Life Through News Media promises to resonate far beyond its pages—a clarion call for truth-tellers everywhere. For those eager to dive in, it’s available now through select retailers, with proceeds supporting Somali media initiatives. In Haji’s words, closing the night: “Journalism isn’t about headlines; it’s about heartbeats. Let’s keep the story alive.”