PRESS RELEASE: Gabiley Local Government Officially Launches the SUIDAC Programme.

Gabiley, Somaliland Gabiley Local Government has officially launched the SUIDAC (Sustainable Urban Integration of Displacement-Affected Communities) Programme, aimed at developing urban areas and improving the quality of life for residents of Gabiley.

The SUIDAC Programme is funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by Cities Alliance, Gabiley Local Government in close collaboration with TAAKULO. This partnership combines international expertise with strong local leadership to ensure that interventions are tailored to the city’s actual needs and are sustainable.

Gabiley is a rapidly growing city, home to diverse communities, including host populations and displacement-affected groups. This growth has brought challenges related to basic services, infrastructure, and urban planning. The SUIDAC Programme addresses these challenges, focusing on inclusive development and community participation.

The programme emphasizes:

Improving access to basic services such as education, healthcare, sanitation, and waste management

Strengthening urban planning and governance

Supporting displaced and host communities

Promoting community engagement and people-centered development

Through infrastructure projects, urban planning, and community collaboration, the SUIDAC Programme aims to enhance community resilience, social cohesion, and equitable development for all segments of society.

Officials from Gabiley Local Government highlighted the importance of strong cooperation between the local government, Cities Alliance, TAAKULO, and other stakeholders to ensure effective implementation, accountability, and sustainable results.

Gabiley Local Government reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the SUIDAC Programme transparently, ensuring that the community fully benefits from the expected outcomes.