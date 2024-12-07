President Muse Bihi’s farewell speech on December 4, 2024, stands out as a hallmark of statesmanship and unity

Expression of Gratitude

President Bihi began by expressing heartfelt thanks to the people of Somaliland who had entrusted him with the mantle of leadership. He spoke with humility and pride about the bond he had forged with the electorate, acknowledging their unwavering support as the cornerstone of his administration’s accomplishments. The president lauded the citizens for their faith in democracy and their active role in shaping the nation’s future through their votes.

He made a special effort to address supporters of the Wadani party, commending their role in enriching the democratic process and creating a vibrant political environment. This inclusive acknowledgment transcended party lines, symbolizing his belief in unity and respect for political diversity.

Achievements of the Administration

Reflecting on his tenure, President Bihi detailed the key achievements of his administration. These included:

Development of critical infrastructure, including roads, hospitals, and schools, that bolstered the economy and improved the quality of life for Somalilanders.

Strengthened international relations, focusing on Somaliland’s push for international recognition and fostering ties with key allies.

Ensuring peace and security in a volatile region, making Somaliland a beacon of stability in the Horn of Africa.

Efforts to improve education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, particularly for youth and marginalized communities.

President Bihi credited these successes to the collective efforts of his administration, civil society, and the people, emphasizing that they were achieved despite limited resources and external challenges.

A Call for Unity and Collaboration

In a move that resonated deeply, President Bihi appealed to all political parties, including the opposition, to support the incoming administration. He stressed the importance of providing the newly elected president with a 100-day grace period, allowing them time to adjust, assess priorities, and form strategies without undue interference.

He urged opposition parties to rise above partisan interests and embrace the collective goal of national progress. “This is not a time for division,” he said. “It is a time to stand united for the good of our nation, our people, and our sovereignty.”

Safeguarding Somaliland’s Sovereignty

In one of the most poignant parts of his speech, President Bihi turned his focus to the issue of Somaliland’s sovereignty. He reaffirmed that Somaliland’s independence, regained in 1991, is non-negotiable and must remain the bedrock of all political discourse and action.

He warned against complacency and external influences that could undermine the nation’s statehood, calling on all Somalilanders to remain vigilant and steadfast. His words, firm yet hopeful, reminded citizens and leaders alike of the sacrifices made for Somaliland’s independence and the collective duty to preserve it for future generations.

Vision for the Future

President Bihi concluded with an optimistic vision for Somaliland. He emphasized that the foundation of peace, stability, and democracy laid during his administration must be built upon by his successors. He urged young leaders to rise to the challenge of governance with integrity and a sense of purpose, underscoring the importance of educating and empowering the youth as the driving force behind Somaliland’s continued development.

His closing words were a stirring reminder of the shared destiny of the Somaliland people:

“Let us leave behind a legacy of cooperation, respect, and unwavering dedication to our land. Together, we will continue to write the story of a strong and independent Somaliland.”

Reception and Legacy

The speech was met with a standing ovation from those in attendance, including ministers, political leaders, and dignitaries. Many praised President Bihi’s ability to bridge divides and inspire hope, even at the end of his term. His eloquence, humility, and clear commitment to Somaliland’s future were seen as hallmarks of his leadership.

President Bihi’s farewell marked not just the end of his presidency but the beginning of a new chapter in Somaliland’s history, one rooted in the ideals of unity, progress, and sovereignty.

President Bihi’s unwavering stance on safeguarding Somaliland’s sovereignty resonated deeply in his concluding remarks. His firm yet inspiring tone emphasized that unity and vigilance are essential in preserving the nation’s independence. This call to action serves as a rallying cry for all Somalilanders to protect their hard-won statehood.

The address marked the end of an era and set a tone of hope, cooperation, and determination for Somaliland’s future, leaving an indelible impression on the nation and its people.

Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad.

Eng. Barkhad is an independent political analyst, writer and industrial engineer, commenting on Horn of Africa politics and international relations.

tra50526@gmail.com