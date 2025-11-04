President Abdirahman Irro Holds Strategic Meeting with Turkish Consul General to Reinforce Bilateral Relations

HARGEISA – The President of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), today hosted the Consul General of the Republic of Turkey to Somaliland, Mr. Ozan PEKIN, accompanied by Deputy Consul General, Mr. Anil Koray KOCAMAN, during an official courtesy call at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa.

The high-level meeting centered on reviewing and expanding the multifaceted relations between Somaliland and Turkey, with particular focus on enhancing diplomatic cooperation, facilitating trade and investment, and bolstering Turkey-funded development initiatives in Somaliland.

President Abdirahman Irro emphasized the critical importance of deepening Turkey’s engagement with Somaliland on the basis of fairness, mutual respect, and shared strategic interests; especially in light of Somaliland’s demonstrated stability, democratic credentials, and constructive role in the Horn of Africa.

His Excellency underscored Somaliland’s steadfast commitment to principled international cooperation, asserting the country’s right to equitable treatment and meaningful partnership on the global stage. He reaffirmed Somaliland’s readiness to work collaboratively with Turkey across key sectors, including infrastructure, education, health, and economic development.

Turkey Consul General Mr. Ozan PEKIN conveyed warm greetings from H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Hakan Fidan. He extended appreciation for the warm welcome and praised Somaliland’s recent successes in peace and development; highlighting, in particular, the resolution of tensions in the eastern regions, the historic Erigavo Peace Conference, and the successful hosting of the Somaliland Investment Conference. He described these achievements as hallmarks of Somaliland’s institutional maturity and leadership vision under President Abdirahman Irro.

Mr. PEKIN pledged to prioritize the strengthening of bilateral ties during his tenure and affirmed Turkey’s intention to scale up its development cooperation with Somaliland; acknowledging that previous levels of engagement did not reflect Somaliland’s pivotal role in regional peace and economic architecture.

The meeting concluded in a spirit of mutual respect and renewed confidence, with both parties expressing a strong commitment to elevating the Somaliland–Turkey partnership to new heights.