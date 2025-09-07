President Abdirahman Irro Attends Tima’ade University Graduation Ceremony + Pic

Gabiley – The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), today attended the 13th graduation ceremony of Tima’ade University in Gabiley, extending his heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students, their families, faculty, and university administration.

Tima’ade University, a public institution, celebrated the graduation of over 800 students this year across its campuses in Gabiley, Wajaale, and Hargeisa.

In his keynote address, President Irro emphasized the critical role of education in nation-building and societal development. He highlighted that the future of Somaliland depends on the knowledge, integrity, and capability of its new generation.

During the ceremony, the President announced a series of major development projects for Gabiley, aimed at improving essential services and promoting the region’s economic and social growth.

Key Development Projects Announced by President Abdirahman Irro:

1. Expansion of Gabiley’s Clean Water Supply: Four wells have already been completed under the current administration, with two more to be added soon and connected to the city’s water network—ensuring reliable access to clean water for the first time in over 30 years.

2. Oxygen Production Plant at Gabiley General Hospital: A first-of-its-kind facility for the region.

3. Agricultural Investment Project in Wajaale Valley: A $20 million investment to support agricultural development.

4. Arabsiyo–Allaybaday Road Construction: Completion of the road base and full construction planned for the near future.

5. Timacadde University Main Hall in Gabiley: Completion of the hall, which has been under construction for over four years.

6. Modern Football Stadium in Gabiley: A state-of-the-art sports facility.

7. Reduction of Electricity Prices in Gabiley: Effective November 1, 2025, electricity tariffs will be reduced to $0.59 per kWh.

8. Agricultural Research Center at Timacadde University: The government will secure funding to establish a dedicated research facility.

9. Acceleration of Gabiley’s Regional Status: Steps to formalize and strengthen Gabiley’s administrative status.

The people of Gabiley warmly welcomed these initiatives, describing them as a clear reflection of President Irro’s and his administration’s commitment to advancing the welfare and development of the region.