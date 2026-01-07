Policy Brief: The Case for the Sovereign Recognition of Somaliland

Subject: Restoration of Sovereignty, Regional Stability, and Legal Adherence to the AU Charter

I. Executive Summary

The recognition of Somaliland is a matter of national survival and regional security. For 34 years, Somaliland has operated as a functional, democratic, and peaceful state. Unlike secessionist movements, Somaliland’s claim is based on the restoration of its 1960 sovereign status and strict adherence to the African Union’s principle of colonial-era borders (Uti Possidetis Juris).

II. Legal and Historical Mandate

Somaliland’s quest for recognition is rooted in established international law and historical facts that distinguish it from other regional conflicts.

1. The Principle of Uti Possidetis Juris

Somaliland’s claim aligns perfectly with the 1964 Cairo Declaration (OAU Resolution AHG/Res. 16 (I)), which mandates the respect of borders existing at the time of independence.

• The 1960 Precedent: On June 26, 1960, the State of Somaliland gained independence from Great Britain and was recognized by 35 UN member states.

• Restoration vs. Secession: Somaliland is not “breaking” a country; it is returning to its original, legally defined colonial borders.

• The Somalia Paradox: In 1964, Somalia was the only nation to reject the Cairo Declaration. Legally, Somalia’s rejection of colonial borders weakens its current claim to “territorial integrity” over a union that was never formally ratified.

2. The 2005 African Union Fact-Finding Mission

The AU’s own mission concluded that the union between Somaliland and Somalia was never legally ratified. The report stated:

• “Somaliland’s search for recognition is historically unique and self-justified… it should not be equated with secessionist movements.”

III. The Pillars of Statehood and Character

Somaliland has built a resilient state through endogenous conflict resolution and democratic maturity, independent of external reliance.

* Political Maturity:

Through the right to self-determination (ICCPR Article 1), the people have freely elected to restore their sovereignty.

• Economic Ingenuity :

Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and historic trade roots, Somaliland maintains a culture of openness and generosity.

• Security & Cooperation :

Somaliland serves as a bulwark against regional instability, proving its capabilities in maritime security, counter-terrorism, and democratic institutionalism.

• Democratic Resilience :

While Southern Somalia has remained dependent on foreign troops (AMISOM/ATMIS) for decades, Somaliland has maintained 34 years of peace through its own traditional governance and security frameworks.

IV. Comparative Analysis: The Two Realities of the Horn of Africa

1. The Republic of Somaliland: A Foundation of Stable Statehood

* Legal Basis:

Grounded in the restoration of the independence achieved on June 26, 1960, strictly adhering to the original borders of the former British Protectorate.

• Peace and Security :

A self-sufficient nation where security is maintained by indigenous institutions and peace was forged through internal social dialogue; there is no presence of foreign occupation or peacekeeping troops.

• Governance Framework :

Built upon a democratic system arising from the will of its people (Endogenous Democracy), resulting in successful “one-person, one-vote” elections and a formal rule of law.

• Legal Adherence :

Fully recognizes and upholds the African Union mandate (1964 Cairo Declaration) regarding the sanctity of colonial-era borders.

2. The Federal Government of Somalia: A Failed State Scenario

• Foreign Dependency :

Somalia remains entirely dependent on foreign troops (ATMIS) for security and the international community for financial survival. Crucially, even the security of the Presidential Palace and key infrastructure is maintained by foreign forces.

• Erosion of Sovereign Capacity :

Under international law, because the central authority has failed to secure its territory or protect its citizens, it is classified as a “Failed State.”

• Loss of Legal Capacity :

A failed state lacks the functional legal capacity to exercise genuine political or territorial independence, as it cannot govern its own borders or internal security without external intervention.

• Rejection of African Norms : Historically, Somalia was the only nation to reject the 1964 Cairo Declaration. This rejection undermines its current legal claims to territorial integrity based on colonial boundaries it once refused to recognize.

V. The Case for Global Responsibility

Recognizing Somaliland is a benchmark for the international community’s commitment to justice and human dignity.

• Humanitarian Necessity : Recognition safeguards the rights, property, and dignity of 6 million citizens.

• Regional Anchor :

A recognized Somaliland secures the Red Sea corridor and provides a reliable partner in a volatile region.

• R einforcing the Rule of Law :

Applying the “independence day” border principle to Somaliland reinforces the AU Charter, whereas forcing a failed union invites continued instability.

VI. Conclusion

The sovereignty of Somaliland is an existing reality forged through sacrifice. The international community has a moral and legal obligation to acknowledge this reality.

To respect Somaliland’s independence is to uphold the universal principles of self-determination and to secure a peaceful future for the Horn of Africa.

By Mohame Mohamoud Hashi

