Opinion: How Dahabshil Group Subvert the Rule of Law and Governance in Somaliland

Subverting the rule of law, deception, bribes, and undermining governance are Dahabshiil modus Operandi to control Somaliland government and communities. And now, it is giving material support to those who are trying to undermine our peace and order just to control the Waddani party.

Therefore, it is judicious for the Interior Ministry and the Somaliland Treasury to do a thorough investigation about the financial relationship between the despicable human beings Hersi-Gaab, Waddani party and Dahabshiil. Who is financing the mob violence and the ‘hate factory’ media that are tearing down Somaliland public safety and cohesiveness nowadays?

The founder of Dahabshiil, Mohamed Duale, started his business at a tiny grocery store in the dusty town of Burao. Then in 1980’s he operated Dhiigshiil money transfer business for the Somali workers in the Arabian Gulf. His business exploded after the shutdown of Al-barakat money for allege ties to terrorism by the US treasury on September 11, 2001. He then deeply involved the Somaliland clan identity based political system by bankrolling the Kulmiye party, which drew its support from the East Burao area constituents.

Dahabshiil group contributed financially to the presidential campaigns of former President Silanyo of the Kulmiye party, because they were expecting a quid pro quo for their support of Kulmiye. But that arrangement allowed Dahabshiil to even appoint key Somaliland cabinet Ministers: in 2010, one of those appointments included Hersi who was a former employee of Dahabshiil to become senior aide to President Silanyo whose health was rapidly deteriorating. Hersi and Dahabshiil, took advantage the poor health of the president Silanyo, to a point that they took over the whole Somaliland government.

Ali-Guban

