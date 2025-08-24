Open letter to the White House by Somaliland Intellectuals Forum

The Honorable

The President of the United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

Dear Mr. President

On behalf of the Somaliland Intellectual Organization, I am honored to introduce the historical significance, strategic importance, and considerable potential of Somaliland, situated in the Horn of Africa. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has subsequently maintained a stable, peaceful governance structure despite lacking formal international recognition.

With roots in ancient times, Somaliland’s history is marked by its significance as a major trading hub. The region’s modern history began as a British protectorate in the 19th century, shaping its unique culture, language, and identity. After a brief union with Somalia following independence in 1960, Somaliland reasserted its sovereignty in 1991, establishing a democratic government that has thrived ever since. Strategically positioned on the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, Somaliland is a vital gateway for global trade and security, connecting the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean and bridging Asia, Africa, and Europe.”

Somaliland possesses substantial natural resources, including petroleum, natural gas, and valuable minerals. The nation has demonstrated considerable economic progress, evidenced by a growing private sector and a stable financial system. The people of Somaliland are distinguished by their resilience, entrepreneurial spirit, and tradition of hospitality.

The United States maintains significant interests in the Horn of Africa, particularly concerning security, trade, and regional stability. Formal recognition of Somaliland as an independent nation would provide the United States with a valuable strategic partner in the region, enhancing cooperation regarding counter-terrorism initiatives, trade relations, and regional security matters.

Therefore, we respectfully request that the United States government extend formal recognition to Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. Such recognition would:

1. Strengthen bilateral relations between the United States and Somaliland, enabling enhanced cooperation on security, trade, and economic development initiatives.

2. Promote regional stability and security, as Somaliland has served as an effective bulwark against terrorism and piracy in the region.

3. Provide the United States with access to Somaliland’s strategic ports and infrastructure, facilitating trade and security operations throughout the region.

We believe that recognition of Somaliland’s sovereignty would represent a significant advancement in promoting stability, security, and economic development in the Horn of Africa. Thank you, Mr. President for your leadership and dedication to the United States.

We hope to have the opportunity to work together on this important issue.

Thank you for your time and consideration of this important request

Sincerely,

Mohamed Ali

Chairman of Somaliland Intellectual Organization