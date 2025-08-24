Open letter to the Hon Sir Gavin Williamson MP House of Commons by Somaliland Intellectuals Forum

The Rt. Hon Sir Gavin Williamson CBE MP

House of Commons London, SW1A 0AA

Dear Sir Gavin,

On behalf of the Somaliland Intellectual Organisation, I would like to express our deepest gratitude for your tireless efforts in advocating for Somaliland’s recognition as a sovereign state.

Your dedication to this cause is truly commendable, and your leadership in the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Somaliland has been instrumental in raising awareness about Somaliland’s unique circumstances.

Key Points for Recognition:

– Democratic Governance: Somaliland has consistently demonstrated its commitment to democracy, stability, and good governance, making it a beacon of hope in the Horn of Africa.

– Strategic Importance: Recognizing Somaliland would grant the UK a significant strategic advantage in the region, opening up new commercial opportunities and markets.

– Moral Imperative: Somaliland has built a stable and democratic society against all odds, and recognition would send a strong signal to other developing nations.

We appreciate your passionate speech in the UK Parliament, where you highlighted Somaliland’s democratic credentials, historical ties with the UK, and strategic importance.

Your efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we are grateful for your commitment to this cause.

Special Thanks:

We would also like to extend our thanks to:

– Kim Johnson MP, Co-Chair of the APPG on Somaliland, for her dedication and support.

– Abtisama Mohamed MP, Vice Chair of the APPG on Somaliland, for her valuable contributions.

– Lord Udny-Lister, Officer of the APPG on Somaliland, for his tireless efforts.

Your report, “Roadmap to Recognition,” lays out a clear path for the UK Government to recognize Somaliland’s right to self determination.

We urge the UK government to take bold action and recognize Somaliland, which would not only transform the lives of 7 million Somalilanders but also grant the UK a significant strategic advantage in the region.

Thank you again for your unwavering support for Somaliland’s recognition.

We look forward to seeing your continued efforts in this area.

Sincerely,

Mohamed Ali

Chairman of Somaliland Intellectual Organisation