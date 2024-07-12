Mo Farah witnesses climate change impact on child malnutrition in Somaliland

During a visit to Somaliland, Sir Mo Farah, Sav the Children ambassador and four-time Olympic gold medallist, witnessed the sever impact of climate change on child malnutrition.

In Gabiley, he met mothers at a health center who shared how droughts and floods have made feeding their families difficult, leaving nearly seven million people in need of aid.

Farah also met mothers at a hospital who traveled long distances with malnourished children. He praised their strength, calling their choices “impossible.”

Somaliland is one of the few countries in the Horn of Africa where Save the Children has been involved in the situation of children.

Save the Children said that efforts are being made in Somaliland to deal with malnutrition among children, and to improve the skills and effectiveness of health workers.

Medical treatment is also being delivered to children living in remote rural areas.