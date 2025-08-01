Michael Rubin says Somaliland is the most stable country in the Horn of Africa

Michael Rubin, a Middle East and African political analyst, said that the Republic of Somaliland is the most stable country in the Horn of Africa.

Michael Rubin highlighted this in a long report published in the American media, and explained that Somaliland, which gained its independence from Britain on June 26, 1960, is now ready to receive recognition from the international community. After having stood on its own for the past 34 years, and withdrew from the union with Somalia in 1991.

Mr. Rubin spoke about Somaliland’s right to its own nationhood, and noted that in the short period of its independence in the sixties, it was recognized by the five states of the United Nations Security Council and 35 other countries.

Michael Rubin reported that the unity of the five Somalis that Somaliland sought failed, and it survived when it renounced its independence when the Somali state collapsed.

He also praised Somaliland for its peaceful government, democracy, and free elections.

Michael Rubin argued that Somaliland has achieved its goals without much international assistance, and is the most stable country in the Horn of Africa.