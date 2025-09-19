Mayor Abdirashid Haibe Farah Holds Meeting with Cities Alliance and UNOPS.

MayorAbdirashid Haibe Farah held a virtual meeting with representatives from Cities Alliance and UNOPS. The meeting served as a working session focused on strengthening cooperation and discussing future plans.

The session was opened by representatives from the two organizations, who warmly welcomed the Mayor of Gabiley. MayorAbdirashid Haibe Farah (Daacad) expressed his gratitude for the meeting, highlighting the commitment of the Gabiley Municipality and Local Government to enhancing collaboration and continuing the joint initiatives with Cities Alliance and UNOPS.

The Mayor was accompanied by the Secretary of the Gabiley Local Government, Cabdiqadir Mohamed Abdi, and the Head of UNOPS Mr. Bashir Abdi Ali, along with members of the municipal staff.

The meeting concluded in a spirit of mutual understanding and optimism for future cooperation.