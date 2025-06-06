It is time to give Somaliland the recognition it deserves. The international community must stop hiding behind outdated excuses

The former Somaliland Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Kenya, Bashe Awil Haji Omar, said that the international community needs to recognize Somaliland and stop repeating its slogan of “Somaliland and Somalia should resolve their issues.”

Ambassador Bashe Awil said this in a post on his Twitter account, We argue that the talks that began in 2012 between Somaliland and Somalia have not yielded anything meaningful.

Read below the statement of the former Somaliland Representative to the United Arab Emirates and Kenya, Ambassador Bashe Awil Haji Omar.

“One of the most common lines still heard in diplomatic circles is: “This is an issue for Somalia and Somaliland to resolve together.”

That may have once seemed like a reasonable position. But today, it’s out of step with political reality — and increasingly serves as an excuse for inaction.

*Somaliland Didn’t Secede — It Reclaimed Its Independence*

Somaliland was a fully independent state in 1960, recognised by more than 35 countries, including major global powers. It voluntarily entered into a union with Somalia in the hope of building a unified Somali nation.

That union collapsed under dictatorship, civil war, and marginalisation. In 1991, after the Somali state fell apart, Somaliland reasserted its independence. This wasn’t a breakaway — it was a return to sovereign status after the failure of the union.

*Decades of Dialogue, No Progress*

Since 2012, Somaliland and Somalia have held 11 rounds of talks. None have led to real progress. That’s not because the issues are too complicated — but because the government in Mogadishu hasn’t approached the talks seriously.

If this were something the two sides could solve alone, they would have by now. The international community’s hands-off approach hasn’t helped — it has only allowed the deadlock to drag on.

*Others Have Been Recognised with Less*

There is a long list of countries that gained recognition after the failure of political unions:

•Eritrea from Ethiopia

•South Sudan from Sudan

•Kosovo from Serbia

•Timor-Leste from Indonesia

•Montenegro from Serbia

Somaliland meets all the established criteria for statehood. Its case is clear, yet it remains unrecognised. This double standard is difficult to justify.

*Security Concerns Don’t Hold Up*

Some argue that recognising Somaliland would undermine Somalia’s fight against terrorism. But this argument doesn’t match the facts:

•Somaliland is peaceful and free of Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

•Somalia still faces regular attacks and widespread insecurity.

In reality, Somalia has at times spent more effort trying to destabilise Somaliland than in working with it. Recognising Somaliland would not harm regional stability — it would strengthen it.

*A State in Everything but Name*

Somaliland has its own defined borders, functioning government, armed forces, currency, and holds regular elections. It provides basic services, maintains peace, and has built a democratic political culture.

In short: Somaliland governs itself — effectively and responsibly. It does not depend on Mogadishu, and hasn’t for over 30 years.

*Recognition Is Not a Favour — It’s a Matter of Acknowledging Reality*

Somaliland has done everything that is asked of a responsible, self-governing state. It has earned the right to be treated as such.

The international community should stop hiding behind outdated excuses. This is not about taking sides — it’s about dealing honestly with the facts and acting in line with established international principles.

It’s time to give Somaliland the recognition it deserves”

