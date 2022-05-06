While hosting a State Dinner at the Whitehouse in honor of Prime Minister Egal, late President Johnson said, “No statesman is struggling harder today to realize the dream of democracy for his own people than the man that we honor tonight, Prime Minister Egal.”

Johnson also added, “After our talk this afternoon, Mr. Prime Minister, a friend told me of an old Muslim saying that I am sure you know. It says: “There are four things which can never be retrieved–the spoken word, the sped arrow, times past, and the neglected opportunity.”

“Mr. Prime Minister, you have practiced the wisdom of that proverb. Your words have always served the cause of peace.”

Guban View: Egal was a Patriot, Statesman