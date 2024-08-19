How Did Somaliland Acquire Battle Rifles Exclusively Used by the U.S. Special Forces?

Somaliland forces, for the first time in history, were brought a type of modern guns that are used by other countries.

Somaliland’s military forces have seen themselves armed with modern guns that are used in extreme situations.

The commander of Somaliland’s presidential security forces, was seen armed with assault rifles, when the President of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi visited the military forces in Buhoodle and Oog.

This rifle, is a type of M4 Carbine, an assault rifle that is used exclusively by US special forces or tactical units where color and visibility are essential.

This rifle, chambered in 5.56×45mm NATO, is known for its versatility and reliability in a variety of combat situations.

The M4 carbine has a gas-operated, bolt-action system, which allows for a high rate of fire, typically around 700 to 950 rounds per minute.

Its design consists of a 14.5-inch barrel, usually made of chrome-lined steel or chrome-molybdenum, which ensures durability and accuracy, with an effective range of about 800 meters to point targets. The upper and lower carriers are constructed from 7075-T6 aluminum, a material chosen for its lightweight yet strong properties.

The gun also includes a collapsible stock made from a durable polymer or composite material, allowing the user to adjust the length for comfort and technical flexibility.

Handguards, often equipped with Picatinny or M-LOK rails, offer mounting options for various accessories such as grips, lights, or laser aiming modules.

The shotgun appears to have a tan or beige Cerakote, a ceramic-based coating that enhances the weapon’s resistance to corrosion and wear, while also providing an appearance suitable for a desert or arid environment.

This finish, along with the design of the rifle, makes it the preferred choice for special forces and tactical units. The M4 Carbine’s versatility and proven performance in the field continue to make it a mainstay of modern military weaponry.

We have sourced the details of the riffle from https://www.militaryfactory.com/