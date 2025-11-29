HORN OF AFRICA’S BEACON OF LIGHT — THE REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND

“A Story of Struggle, Statehood, and Stability in the Horn of Africa”

By Mohamed Abdi Jama Dhimbiil

Introduction

The Republic of Somaliland was proclaimed on 18 May 1991, following a long and difficult struggle for freedom. From the ruins of war, the people of Somaliland rebuilt their country with a vision of peace, justice, and self-governance.

Before that, Somaliland — then known as the British Somaliland Protectorate — had gained independence on 26 June 1960, becoming one of the first African nations to achieve freedom from colonial rule. Four days later, on 1 July 1960, Somaliland voluntarily united with the former Italian-administered Somalia to form the Somali Republic.

However, the hopes of unity soon turned to disillusionment. Inequality, injustice, and centralized dictatorship under the military regime led to decades of suffering and repression. In response, the people of Somaliland launched a liberation movement led by the Somali National Movement (SNM), which culminated in victory and the restoration of independence in 1991.

Rebuilding a Nation (1991–2001)

After the fall of the Siad Barre regime, Somaliland embarked on one of Africa’s most remarkable grassroots peacebuilding processes:

1. 18 May 1991 – The people of Somaliland declared to the world the restoration of their independence. The SNM chairman became the first President, and his deputy the Vice President.

2. 1991–1993 – Inter-clan peace conferences were held to reconcile communities and establish national unity.

3. 1993 (Borama Conference) – The people adopted a National Charter and elected the second President of Somaliland through consensus and democratic process.

4. 1997 (Hargeisa Conference) – Citizens reaffirmed peace and re-elected leadership in accordance with national unity.

5. 31 May 2001 – The constitutional referendum was held, and the people voted overwhelmingly in favor of the new constitution affirming Somaliland’s sovereignty.

6. May 2002 – Following the President’s death, the Vice President assumed the presidency constitutionally — a peaceful transition unseen elsewhere in the Horn of Africa at the time.

Democratic Consolidation (2003–2010)

7. April 2003 – Somaliland held its first direct presidential election, marking the start of a multiparty democracy.

8. 2005 – The first parliamentary elections were conducted, establishing legislative legitimacy.

9. 2010 – Somaliland achieved a historic transfer of power between two elected presidents, symbolizing political maturity and democratic integrity.

Progress and Modern Achievements (2010–Present)

10. In the post-2010 era, Somaliland has strengthened governance, improved institutions, and maintained regional peace.

11. The 2017 presidential and 2021 parliamentary elections were free, fair, and transparent, earning praise from international observers.

12. The 13 November 2024 elections once again demonstrated Somaliland’s democratic excellence. The polls were widely recognized as free and fair, with a peaceful transfer of power that reinforced the nation’s reputation as one of Africa’s most stable democracies.

13. Somaliland forged strong partnerships with nations such as Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Kenya, the United Kingdom, and the United States, focusing on trade, security, and development.

14. The Berbera Port Project, developed with DP World and Ethiopia, has transformed Somaliland into a regional trade hub linking Africa to global markets.

15. The Somaliland–Taiwan relations, formalized in 2020, strengthened diplomacy and cooperation in technology, education, and health.

16. The diaspora community continues to be a backbone of the economy through remittances, investments, and knowledge-sharing.

17. A growing number of nations — including the United States, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Guinea, Taiwan, and several other African countries — have publicly acknowledged that the Republic of Somaliland deserves international recognition for its peace, democracy, and effective governance.

Governance and Stability

Somaliland today operates with all the essential attributes of a sovereign nation:

A democratically elected government and parliament.

An independent judiciary and police force.

Its own currency, army, and administrative systems.

A vibrant free press and civic participation.

Sustained peace and internal stability unmatched in the region.

Despite lacking formal recognition, Somaliland has proven to the world that legitimacy comes from effective governance and the will of the people — not external validation.

Conclusion: The Horn of Africa’s Beacon of Light

The Republic of Somaliland shines brightly as a beacon of light and hope in the Horn of Africa. Its journey — from colonial rule and war to peace and democracy — stands as an inspiring model of resilience, unity, and self-determination.

With numerous countries across Africa, Asia, and the West calling for its international recognition, Somaliland’s case has become a defining example of earned sovereignty and responsible nationhood.

Somaliland’s success story demonstrates that nationhood is not merely a matter of recognition, but of principle, perseverance, and people’s will. As it continues its quest for international recognition, Somaliland remains a symbol of African progress, peace, possibility and political stability.