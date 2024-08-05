Fostering reciprocal diplomacy: Building bridges – The Somaliland-Ethiopia

The economic factor is now the underlying aspect of the Somaliland-Ethiopia relationship in the modern world.

The strategic significance for their economic collaboration could be the availability of the Port of Berbera in Somaliland. This will give an almost perfect outlet for Ethiopian trade. This route shall be equally viable in contrast with the Djibouti routes, which similarly are not only crowded but also politically volatile. What it means is that “Using Berbera port diversifies access to the international markets and makes it less dependent on Djibouti. For Somaliland, investments in the port’s expansion are a vital economic lifeline through increased trade and generated revenue, spurring job creation Mutual economic benefits extend even beyond bilaterally traded goods. Ethiopia has made massive investment in the Berbera corridor through road and rail infrastructure. Apparently, this is more about strategic rather than a commercial partnership. This developed infrastructure will perhaps ease the movement of goods across the border/region but has a far-reaching impact on regional connectivity and economic integration. Regional integration, therefore would be very fundamental in the horn of African State: this is, to lock horns, to ensure stability and prosperity, which has been deviled by conflict and underdevelopment.

Security cooperation is also an important aspect of the relationship between Somaliland and Ethiopia. Both countries face serious security problems – piracy and terrorism coming from the wider region. Cooperation in addressing these threats is crucial to the region as well. Somaliland, due to its comparatively stable government and its strategic location, has an important role in counter-piracy in the Gulf of Aden and in securing the sea routes. Also on the security front, both will provide painful support with Ethiopia’s large military. This security cooperation not only enhances their bilateral security ties but also assists the overall process of peace maintenance and security in the entire Horn of Africa.

The political dimension of this relation becomes more significant with the hunt for international recognition by Somaliland. It was in 1991 that Somaliland declared independence from Somalia; since then, it has been seeking international recognition as a sovereign state. Ethiopia’s strategic backing in Somaliland’s pursuit of international recognition is part of the deepening political relations between the two countries. Apparently, this is not just a symbolic gesture given the geopolitical and economic importance of Somaliland that Ethiopia has recognized. In turn, the alignment of Somaliland with Ethiopia’s strategic interests, especially on security grounds, is a mutual relationship founded on benefit.

The Memorandum on Understanding between Somaliland and Ethiopia signed on 1 January 2023 has been a defining moment for either country in their diplomatic ties. This is a broad-based document that captured most aspects of their partnership in strategic, economic, and geopolitical perspectives. In the MOU, it is an official agreement to expand co-operation reflecting mutual interests as perceived by either country.

At the political level, the MoU has significant connotations on the regional dynamics of the Horn of Africa. This is, in the context, a strategic alignment of Somaliland with Ethiopia with far-reaching potential to reshape the geopolitical landscape in the region. The formalization of their cooperation basically set a precedent for constructive engagement and partnership that is critical in a region often characterized by instability and conflict.

It stipulates it in the agreement, wherein clearly stated is the reciprocity principle that, in politics, would translate into the two countries supporting each other’s strategic interests. Ethiopia is willing to bolster Somaliland’s efforts to gain international recognition, which is a foremost political gesture as far as their bilateral relationship is strengthened. This is very vital for Somaliland, as gaining recognition as a sovereign state on the international scene. In return, the Somaliland administration’s commitment to supporting the strategic interests of Ethiopia, particularly on security grounds, enhances that of the entire region.

This MoU presents a new phase of political cooperation that goes beyond diplomatic relations only. A door has been opened in this regard for increased political engagement, regional stability, and economic development. For the commencement of much more of what is to come between the two states, commitment towards their common goals and common aspirations will be significant in realizing the true scope of their partnership as they forge ahead to meet the challenge and seize the opportunities that are before them.

Economic interests are just but one cornerstones of the contemporary relationship today between Somaliland and Ethiopia. The strategic importance of Somaliland’s Port of Berbera as a critical outlet for Ethiopian trade-as an alternative to the congested, politically unstable routes through Djibouti-is reflected in Ethiopia’s investment in the infrastructure of the Berbera corridor identified as strategic in making possible regional connectivity and economic integration in a strategic partnership.

The Port of Berbera, situated on the Gulf of Aden, is thus a key point for the landlocked state of Ethiopia that had relied almost entirely on ports for its imports and exports. Traditionally, however, landlocked Ethiopia has largely been forced to rely on the more southerly port of Djibouti as its principal gateway to the sea, but now, as this port becomes increasingly clogged and with ties also increasingly strained with Djibouti, the need for alternative routes has become increasingly pressing. The construction of Berbera port and other connecting infrastructure gives Ethiopia a strategic option that will reduce the cost of transportation and facilitate the ease of trade.

The 51 percent was paid by the UAE to the tune of $442 million, Ethiopia 19 percent, while Somaliland got 30 percent. This depending on the 19 percent share Ethiopia owns would tar a road linking Ethiopia and Somaliland. This MoU has huge infrastructure in it, included road and rail links between Ethiopia and Berbera. Since this MoU claims more trades and economic growths in this area, therefore, the Berbera corridor provides investment in port facilities, highways, and railways to make Berbera key logistics hub. This infrastructure will create the best environment for enhanced trade, foreign investment, and economic diversification in Somaliland and Ethiopia.

The Berbera corridor, for example, will attract investments from other parts of the world, which are likely to enhance the economic elements of Somaliland and Ethiopia. The development of the port is going to lead to employment and enhancement of the economies of the natives. The people of the two regions will depend more on each other economically. It is also critical for the economic stability and growth for Somaliland. For Ethiopia, diversified access to international markets through Berbera will enhance its economic security and resilience.

There is also inclusivity of cooperation in economic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services. At this level, joint ventures and partnerships are bound to emerge depending on the comparative advantages of the two countries. For instance, a proportion of Ethiopia’s agricultural products could find their way out through Berbera as they do now via Djibouti while Somaliland livestock could benefit from Ethiopian processing and value addition plants.

This MoU also serves to create an economic integration that will “spill over” for the greater Horn of Africa. The “spillover” is going to occur due to improved trade routes and infrastructure facilitating regional trade, economic stability, and poverty reduction. Henceforth, Somaliland and Ethiopia will be involved in creating economic interdependencies and mutual cooperation between every country in the region prompted by this initiative to implement other such partnerships as well as common projects.

Ethiopia Upgrades Somaliland Mission to Embassy to Consolidate its Relationship

Ethiopian upgrade of its Consulate in Hargeisa to Embassy is a radical change towards the diplomatic links between the two: Somaliland. This development now positions formal recognition of the statehood of Somaliland from Ethiopia and deepens the relationship between the two regions. Yet, even while falling short of actually recognizing Somaliland as a sovereign state, opening an embassy represents a significant upgrade in their diplomatic standing- one with far-reaching consequences for that country’s push for international legitimacy.

Basically, upgrading the consulate to an embassy is strategic and political acceptance of the autonomous administration of Somaliland. The consulate, which was established in 2007, only served as a liaison office for primary diplomatic representation and some consular services. The embassy represents an increased level of diplomatic relations between countries that are sovereign. Therefore, the way Ethiopia changed its mission from a consulate office to an embassy is no question of uplifting the area’s autonomy in administration and also the ability of its structure in dealing with more formal and complicated international relations.

This is a significant diplomatic upgrade for Somaliland. It bolsters its claims to sovereignty simply by this tangible form of recognition by an important regional actor. An Ethiopian embassy in Hargeisa sends a strong message to the world about the position Ethiopia is taking on Somaliland’s status. Somaliland’s position as a separate political entity, and one capable of enjoying formal diplomatic relations no less, but also participating in international affairs, can therefore be said to be strengthened further by it.

In a large event, Somaliland’s President received Ethiopia’s letter of credence in a move that has been welcomed as consolidating greater diplomat ties between both regions. Receiving it was an official recognition of their new diplomatic status, and this act of recemented mutual respect and cooperation.

The move is not merely symbolic but strategic for Ethiopia, in the sense that it opens an embassy in Somaliland, thus strengthening Ethiopia’s diplomatic and economic relationships with an important regional ally. Bilateral cooperation on trade, security, and infrastructure development gains a more significant role. On the basis of upgraded representation, a more substantive diplomatic engagement can be pursued between the two countries, where a higher level of political dialogue and regional issue collaboration can be ensured.

More significantly, the opening of an Ethiopian embassy in Somaliland can serve as a means for deeper economic integration. That is, it will be the means by which the two sides will be able to foster mutual economic interests such as gaining improved access to the Port of Berbera, which represents a critical part of Ethiopia’s trade route. The new embassy can make that easier by serving to coordinate economic projects and trade agreements between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The development also has far-reaching implications for the geopolitical sphere. Ethiopia’s decision to officially upgrade its diplomatic mission to Somaliland may encourage other countries in the region and beyond to rethink their stands as relates to the status of Somaliland. This move now serves as a precedent upon which other countries could decide to establish or even upgrade their missions in Somaliland, thereby tacitly affirming the claim of the breakaway state to sovereignty.

Rather, the upgrade by Ethiopia of its consulate in Hargeisa to embassy is a milestone that gave a huge booster to the international diplomatic stature of Somaliland since it reaffirms Ethiopia’s commitment towards deepening the ties between the two countries, reaching an important new milestone on the path to greater recognition of the political autonomy of Somaliland, opening new frontiers of economic-political cooperation in the Horn.

Security cooperation is also a significant part of the Somaliland-Ethiopia relations. The two countries are very much aware of the security issues they both face, particularly piracy and terror attacks growing out of the more extensive region. Accordingly, their cooperation in stemming these threats is a significant component to regional stability. Given its relatively stable governance and geostrategic location, Somaliland plays a significant role for the control of piracy in the Gulf of Aden and securing shipping lanes. Ethiopia, as a mighty nation in terms of military, is of great significance in the efforts to resolve these security concerns. Better security is achieved for the two nations through the relationship, which helps out in the broader efforts aimed at securing peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The political consequence of their relationship especially applies to Somaliland’s search for international recognition. Ever since its declaration of secession from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has tried to join the international community as an independent country. The strategic nature of support that Ethiopia extends to Somaliland’s international quest for its recognition is an outcome that deepens relations between the two countries at the political level. This here underscores the awareness on the part of Ethiopia of both the geopolitical and economic significance of Somaliland. Reciprocally, Somaliland’s alignment through convergent relations with Ethiopia over security-related matters, for example, positions the relationship as one hinged on mutual benefit.

It was upon the joint festive celebration of the signing of their Memorandum of Understanding between Somaliland and Ethiopia in commemoration of the New Year’s Day, 1st January 2023, after a decade of their joint diplomatic relationship. It is a 300-page document covering strategic, economic, and geopolitical aspects of the said partnership: simply stating a two-way formal commitment to provide effective cooperation and mutual benefits in a reciprocal manner.

The MoU also specifies that Ethiopia is to rent a 20 km naval base from Somaliland. In exchange, Somaliland will receive full formal recognition from Ethiopia-representing a major achievement in its decades-long quest for international recognition as a sovereign state.

context the MoU is, however, wreathed with far-reaching implications in regional political dynamics. It essentially represents the new strategic stance taken by Somaliland and Ethiopia that goes to the roots of regional geopolitical dynamics. It lays new ground for building mutual cooperation, which is per se the missing link in one of the most troubled regions of the world.

The treaty outlines clearly the theorem of reciprocity in politics where both nations pledge to support each other in their strategic interests. Ethiopia’s support for the international recognition of Somaliland has been more than a gesture that underlines the political attachments between these two nations: this is crucial to Somaliland’s demand to be recognized as a sovereign state on the global platform. In turn, the dedication by Somaliland to the promotion of the strategic interests of Ethiopia in the security domain, among others, provides more stability and security to the region.

The MoU also ushers in a new era of political cooperation that transcends beyond diplomatic ties. It provides a platform for increased political engagement, regional stability, and economic development. As both countries look forward and forging through the challenges and opportunities that are to be found ahead, their commitment to shared goals and aspirations must play the prime role in unleashing the full potential of the partnerships between them.

The Port of Berbera, on the Gulf of Aden, is an economic lifeline for landlocked Ethiopia, which depends almost entirely on ports for its import and export trade. Traditionally, Ethiopia gained access to the sea mainly through Djibouti, but Djibouti’s congested port and emerging political tensions are making a quest for an alternative route increasingly urgent. The port of Berbera and the development of its infrastructure are a strategic option for Ethiopia, which substantively reduces the gigantic transport cost and increases efficiency in trade.

The UAE paid $442 million through DP World to acquire 51% of the stake in Berbera. Ethiopia owns 19%. Somaliland owns 30%. Ethiopia will only build the road that will connect Ethiopia with Somaliland in consideration of its 19% share. These include mega-infrastructure projects like road and rail links that will link Ethiopia and Berbera – developments both sides hope will spur trade and economic growth in the wider region. The Berbera corridor – comprising heavy investments on port facilities, highways, and railways – is projected to help turn Berbera into a key Logistics Hub. This infrastructural development would be significant in facilitating trade, enticing foreign investors, and introducing diversification in both Somaliland and Ethiopia.

Berbera corridor development has also attracted international investments, which enhance the economic conditions of both Somaliland and Ethiopia. The stretching of the port will be helpful in generating employment, enhancing the local economy, and clinging more economically with both regions. For Somaliland, the port and related activities generate income crucial for the economic stability and development of the country. For Ethiopia, the diversification of access to the international market through Berbera increases the economic security and resilience of the country.

It also encompasses cooperation in various economic sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, as well as service industries. Joint partnership and joint ventures are to be realized in various sectors so as to leverage the comparative advantage of both countries. For instance, Ethiopia’s good agricultural products can be transported for export through Berbera, while Somaliland’s livestock can be supported by Ethiopian processing and value addition facilities.

Furthermore, economic integration that would result from the MoU is likely to create some positive spillover effects in the whole Horn of Africa. Improved trade routes and infrastructure can lead to more regional trade, increased economic stability, and reduced poverty in the region. Economic co-dependency and cooperation have Somaliland and Ethiopia serving as good role models for the other countries in this region to enter into such partnerships and interdisciplinary ventures.

The MoU between Somaliland and Ethiopia is a giant step towards regional diplomacy, an assurance that the two countries are ready to listen and work together. The two countries flexed muscles of good relations in this step with each country pondering over improving their ties amidst an implication of the possibility of regional conflict resolution and cooperation between other nations as well. In addition, the MoU creates space for regional cooperation and integration in different aspects, such as trade, development of infrastructure, security cooperation among others. The kind of regional cooperation is crucial in addressing common challenges and to help bring about peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Lots of opportunities come up from Somaliland-Ethiopia memorandum of understanding concerning political cooperation and regional integration. For instance, the two can do infrastructural development together like roads and rail in case it becomes a political federation. It would be easy to move from one country to the other, facilitating exchange either in goods and services, promoting commerce. Better infrastructural development may cause economic growth, employment, and better livelihood for the two countries. Security cooperation in related threats like terrorism and crime contributes to regional stability.

However, the MoU is also faced with challenges that must be surmounted for its true potential to be realised. Among the challenges is the international recognition of the sovereignty of Somaliland. This has been among the most controversial issues in the region. This lack of recognition may limit the level at which Somaliland can participate in international diplomacy and development assistance. In addition, the MoU’s implementation will require sensitive coordination and collaboration between Somaliland and Ethiopia, aside from support from the international community. The two countries will have to ensure that the objectives of their domestic policies complement those of the MoU and that there is sufficient political will to overcome the impediments arising out of red tape.

The MoU has implications for the greater geopolitical reality of the Horn of Africa too. This agreement can serve as an example for both countries, henceforth, and set aside their rivalries and conflict that has long plagued the region. It will make these countries sign similar agreements so that there are integrated and peaceful regions. What is more, the success of Memorandum of Understanding would attract the investment of international stakeholders who now view the Horn of Africa as much more stable and promising an area for economic activities.

But all these challenges are overcome able with renewed commitment and political will by the respective parties. The way is therefore paved for a more stable and related, prosperous and integrated Horn of Africa. In this perspective, the international community can be helpful to this vision by providing technical and financial assistance, bringing regional stakeholders to a platform for discussion, and recognizing Somaliland’s and Ethiopian initiatives to making a climate of regional peace and cooperation.

The implication of the Somaliland-Ethiopia Memorandum of Understanding supersedes the mere bilateral relationship between both countries. It can also soon have great bearing upon the geopolitical prospects of the greater Horn of Africa.

On the diplomatic front, the Memorandum of Understanding is a huge leap in the direction of regional cooperation and stability. It actually sets a precedent: in the region, for other countries to resolve their differences through diplomatic channels, to engage in constructive dialogues and for the resolution of disputes through the same methods; it stands as testimony to the might of diplomacy in the resolution of conflict and in laying the groundwork for cooperation. The fact that, in a given region there has been deeply entrenched conflict and rivalries does not necessarily prevent some nations from graduating towards one another in the name of common goals and shared interests.

The most dramatic impact of the MoU is on the diplomatic implications for Somaliland in its effort to gain international recognition. In effect, through its relationship with Ethiopia, as well as a great regional power, Somaliland earns one very important diplomatically to defend and boost its recognition efforts as a sovereign state. The fact that this powerful country like Ethiopia supports the recognition of Somaliland means much to other countries to rethink their position about the recognition of Somaliland as a sovereign State.

The MoU also highlighted regional cooperation in tackling shared concerns security threats, economic instability, and underdevelopment. The closer ties and mutual support that Somaliland and Ethiopia will have send a big signal to the two neighbors and the outside world that peace can be achieved alongside prosperity based on dialogue and joint partnership. The message is particularly vital to a region that is plagued by conflict and instability.

Economically, the Memorandum of Understanding has the potential to boost significantly Somaliland and Ethiopia bilateral trade and investment to foster economic growth and development in both countries. The agreement will facilitate the movement of goods and services between the two countries. The deal will also provide opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs. It also attracts investment in basic infrastructure like roads, railways, and ports. This can facilitate economic integration and connectivity further.

Most importantly, however, the MoU was of very important economic consequence for Somaliland. Since it remains an unrecognized state, Somaliland has been experiencing very serious economic challenges, among which is limited access to international markets and investment. As such, the MoU with Ethiopia was a welcome opportunity to overcome those challenges through the strengthening of economic relations with a major regional power. Somaliland can utilize its locational advantage and natural resource to seek investment and trade to stimulate economic growth and development in their country. Advanced trade relations may have new market openings, increasing production capacity, and the diversification of exports. These are the factor related to the economic stability and growth of Somaliland.

MoU provides Ethiopia with strategic opportunity to serve its route diversity of trade routes and Economic Security. The construction of Berbera port and related infrastructure will ensure that Ethiopia finally reduces its overdependence on Djibouti as a route to the international market. In this regard, diversification is critical to economic stability and growth in Ethiopia simply because it offers better resistance to trade routes disruptions. Moreover, the deeper economic relations with Somaliland can only present opportunities to Ethiopian businesses and investors, which will be an added advantage to the economic growth of the country.

Socially, it can help bring the people of Somaliland and Ethiopia together in a spirit of mutual comprehension and cooperation. The more that economic connections are strengthened and cultural interchanges encouraged, the more social chasms will be bridged and mutual understanding will result. Quite clearly, greater contact between the citizens of the two countries will create goodwill and reduce ethnic and cultural friction in an area where this has all too frequently generated conflict.

The MoU also has the capability to bring about social cohesion either in Somaliland itself or with Ethiopia. By economic growth and development, the MoU can address some of the underlying social and economic issues that are coupled with instability and conflict in this region, where creation of jobs and economic opportunities will minimize poverty and inequality, which are usually sources of social tension and conflict.

Moreover, the people-to-people connect and portfolio of cultural exchange can materialize through the MoU. These will foster mutual goodwill and understanding. Educational as well as professional exchanges will build up the human capital and expertise to create a cascade of benefits for both countries in long run. Social exchanges create common identity with a sense of shared purpose and are needed the most for any more stable and prosperous region.

While geopolitical connotations, the wider regional context in which the Somaliland-Ethiopia MoU works has to be taken into account. This is a region of the Horn where some of the most complex political dynamics, ethnic tensions, and historical rivalries exist. It is against this backdrop that one wishes to present the case of Somaliland and Ethiopia as a beacon of hope for the rest. The more these two States work out closer links in a mutual support framework, the clearer the message resonates to their neighbors and the entire world that indeed peace and prosperity can be had through dialogue and collaboration.

Apart from that, the Somaliland-Ethiopia MoU can serve as a model for other regional countries on these grounds. It can demonstrate to other regional countries the fact that through such partnership agreements or treaties, it is possible to bypass conflict and hostility-based relations for overall diplomatic engagement in cooperation. Thus, when other countries in the neighborhood observe such a development, they would also like to explore more current directions, due to which overall regional stability and integration would increase accordingly. All this had a ripple effect, after all, that could travel quite far beyond the limited scope of the agreement to remake the Horn of Africa into a beacon of peace and prosperity on the African continent.

Not to be underestimated, too, are the economic aspects. It brought with it new avenues of trade and investment, capable of stimulating growth and development in both countries. New markets emanating from improved trade should automatically translate into new production capacities as well as diversification of exports. On the other hand, for Somaliland, arguably the biggest impetus economically comes by virtue of its mere recognition, which itself bodes well for growth and development despite its limited international recognition. It means that for Ethiopia, an Economy that remains one of the fastest-growing in Africa, must be in a position to take advantage of a good relationship with Somaliland mainly as a way of getting access into the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden; a move which is strategically intended to expand its trade routes and its economic influence.

The MoU is also likely to take on a social dimension in the sense that it would offer opportunities for people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges. A higher level of interaction among citizens of Somaliland and Ethiopia can enhance mutual understanding and goodwill in a way that will undercut ethnic and cultural cleavages. Educational and professional exchanges can generate human capital and expertise-which, in the long term-will be beneficial to both countries.

But there are huge hurdles to be overcome in the successful operationalization of the MoU. First, there is the issue of international recognition of Somaliland. Because of this, Somaliland is denied funding, foreign investments, and full representation in international forums. The regional power status of Ethiopia can be leveraged to advance Somaliland cause but involves subtle diplomatic maneuvers that do not ruffle the feathers of the other heavyweights in the region, for example, Somalia which has laid claim to Somaliland.

Benefits coming from the MoU should also be equitably shared within both countries. Economic projects and infrastructure developments should fundamentally have a clear approach toward accommodation of the aspiration of local communities, lest inequality persists. Transparency governance and accountability mechanisms would be cardinal in maintaining public trust and support for the MoU.

Finally, the MoU must also be viewed in the light of other regional and international partnerships. The point is that how Ethiopia reaches out to other Horn countries like Kenya, Djibouti, or wider African Union initiatives, will also shape the dynamics of the MoU. International actors, in particular the African Union, the United Nations or critical global powers, are critical for lending legitimacy, resources, as well as diplomatic support to the agreement.

In brief, the MoU between Somaliland and Ethiopia is an encouraging step from the viewpoint of regional diplomacy, economic enhancement, and social inclusion that has to be read within the Horn of Africa context. While challenges remain ahead, the possibility of reaping the benefits of the agreement points out that diplomatic efforts should be continued, with the maintainability of international support along with a unique focus on inclusive development. If properly implemented, the MoU can alter not merely the bilateral relationship between Somaliland and Ethiopia but can also prove to be catalysts for wider regional integration and stability.

The Somaliland-Ethiopia Memorandum of Understanding is a gigantic leap of regional diplomacy, economic development, and social bonding in the entire Horn of Africa. A consulate of Ethiopia in Hargeisa will now be upgraded to the status of an embassy, which shows that the two countries are deepening their ties. This basically reflects the fact that Ethiopia is more than willing to strengthen ties with Somaliland-a strategic alignment that can reshape the entire diplomatic landscape of the region in terms of earthquake replying to the needs of peace, stability, and development.

Although challenges are irrelevant as far as the international recognition of Somaliland is concerned, without delivering the benefits occasioned by the MoU to the grassroots, opportunities conveyed underscore the need for sustained diplomatic engagement with international support and a commitment to inclusive development. A successfully implemented agreement, it is possible that the MoU could transform not only the bilateral relationship between Somaliland and Ethiopia but also serve as a catalyst for broader regional integration and stability.

This is one definite powerful example set by the MoU of what could be realized through diplomacy and cooperation in the effort to make sure there is peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa. It is a clear indication that even within a region so marked by conflict and instability, sometimes nations can come together in pursuit of shared goals and interests. As both Somaliland and Ethiopia gaze at the future with the aim of surmounting the challenges while indulging in the opportunities that tag along their way, their commitment toward the shared vision for peace, stability, and development will play an integral role in carving a brighter future for the entire region.

Gulaid Yusuf Idaan is a senior lecturer at various universities based in Somaliland, specializing in diplomacy, politics, and international relations in the Horn of Africa.

Contributed by Gulaid Yusuf Idan