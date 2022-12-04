Ethiopia Plans to Combat the Widespread Corruption In The Country

After the in Tigrey regional war where the Government of Ethiopia and the TPLF junta fought nearly the past two years, currently it seems that war in the northern Ethiopia has concluded due to the Pretoria agreement between the two parties.

Now another war against the corruption have declared by the prime minster of the country. He told in front of the parliament that the corruption has widely spread in the country wide in past two years. The prime minster of Ethiopia has appointed a committee consisted of 7 members for tackling and investigations of the corruption cases in the country.

”The corruption is a pest that eats the country from inside and there corrupted leaders, brokers, and investors whom work another to steal our country’s revenues that we proposed to serve to our poor citizens , this is why the inflation has extremely erupted in this country” the Ethiopian PM said.

The corruption has been felt in the Somali regional state in the past two years, so the ordinary people of the Somali region will support the current campaign proposed the prime minster inorde to fight corruption and the corrupted officials whom have been suspected of committing corruption in the Somali region.

It’s said that the actions and measurements take by the National anti-corruption committee will be regularly shared by the public and that the regional state will be allowed to establish their own regional committee that will stand in combatting of the corruption in regional levels. The federal committee and the regional committees will closely work together.

The prime minster has also called on the public to take part an active role in the campaign against the corruption and corrupter without resentment and retaliations.

By. Dr. Ahmed Hassan Salah