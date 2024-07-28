Ethiopia is developing a new policy for its army, after the Somaliland Agreement

The Ethiopian War and Defense College empowers the country’s military leaders to identify the country’s geographical interests in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

This is what the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) told the Commander-in-Chief of the Ethiopian War College, Brigadier General Bulti Tadesse.

Ethiopia, whose population is expected to reach 150 million in 2030, has a geopolitical position in the Horn of Africa.

“The nation has an important role in the politics of the Red Sea, which is based on historical, strategic and economic aspects…” said the commander, adding, “and considering the stability and importance of the geographical landscape of the region.”

The Commander-in-Chief of the War College, Brigadier General Bulti Tadesse, who reported to ENA, said that the policy of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden is a very sensitive issue and at the same time the region directly and indirectly affects the interests of the Ethiopian nation.

The commander explained that the geographical knowledge of the region enables the military leaders to understand what is going on in the area, and how to protect and secure the interest of the Ethiopian nation.

“Here and there there is a big security policy, especially in the Horn of Africa,” said Brigadier General Guto Bulti, adding that the war college has made members of the defense forces understand what security is in the interest of national security. Ethiopia. and the principles that the country follows in terms of defense capability and national security measures in Ethiopia.

This issue comes at a time when the Ethiopian government wants to establish an army base in the Somaliland sea, after the agreement between the two governments is completed.