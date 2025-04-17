Dr. Sada Mire Talks About indigenous And Community Archaeology In Somaliland

“We cannot rely on foreign teams to do right by our history and heritage- we have to take the lead ourselves” She Said Horn Heritage Foundation Dr. Sada Mire

Hargeisa,(HargeisaPress)– Horn Heritage Foundation Dr. Sada Mire reveals her unique experience of archaeology in Somaliland,

In this video we get to hear Dr Sada Mire recall her first three months working in Somaliland’s archaeology after returning from an exile of 16 years. In 2007, Dr Mire embarked on a self-help and self-funded community archaeology in her native Somaliland that led to her development an indigenous archaeology. She helped survey sites and set up the country’s Department of Archaeology, while pursuing her PhD in the archaeology of statehood and pre-Islamic Horn of Africa. Her foundation Horn Heritage helped create the Somaliland Heritage Act. Her book Divine Fertility, pioneering the study of archaeology of statehood and the Islamic medieval kingdoms won the SAfA book prize, making her …

Horn Heritage Foundation Dr Sada Mire reveals her unique experience of archaeology in Somaliland. She said “we cannot rely on foreign teams to do right by our history and heritage- we have to take the lead ourselves”.

Visit the Website Link:

https://www.hornheritage.org/horn-heritage/

