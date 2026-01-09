Diplomatic Analysis: Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland and the Strategic Realignment of the Horn of Africa

By Mohamed Mohamoud Hashi
I. A New Era of Diplomatic Courage
Israel has recently taken a strategic step that Middle Eastern nations have hesitated to pursue for over 34 years. This move reflects profound diplomatic courage and a far-reaching vision. By extending recognition to Somaliland, Israel has initiated a masterstroke that promises to enhance economic prosperity, regional security, and technological cooperation across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor.
II. The People’s Commitment to Partnership
Central to this new chapter is the unwavering resolve of the people of Somaliland. Unlike many regional actors, the Somaliland public is deeply committed to working alongside the Israeli people. This is not merely a political agreement, but a grassroots desire to:
Actively collaborating to monitor and secure the vital maritime lanes of the Gulf of Aden.
Embracing a future where religious and cultural differences are secondary to mutual respect and shared humanity.
Leveraging Israeli innovation and Somaliland’s strategic location to create a modern, high-tech economy in the Horn.
III. The Abraham Accords: A Framework for Stability
The Abraham Accords serve as the foundational “anchor” for this integration. The framework mandates that signatory states commit to mutual economic growth and the eradication of historical grievances. The people of Somaliland view this as the only viable path forward, replacing the legacy of conflict with a future defined by sovereign integrity.
IV. A Critique of Regional Diplomacy
While Somaliland moves forward with clarity, many Arab countries continue to display a lack of far-thinking” and diplomatic maturity. By clinging to outdated status quo policies and failing to recognize the shifting realities of the Horn of Africa, these nations have missed opportunities to foster genuine stability.
V. The Crisis of Sovereignty in Somalia
While Somaliland pursues transparent international partnerships, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) has taken a different trajectory. Under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, significant national assets maritime fisheries, oil reserves, and internal security have been ceded to Turkey.
Critics argue these agreements aim to obstruct Somaliland’s progress (specifically the Berbera project and the Ethiopia-Somaliland MOU) rather than help the Somali people.
By granting Turkey control, Somalia risks long-term dependency while its population continues to face severe humanitarian challenges.
VI. Conclusion: Correcting the Geopolitical Calculus
Turkey’s aggressive opposition to the Israel-Somaliland relationship stems from a perceived “ownership” of Somali interests. Ankara views the Horn through a lens of exclusive influence. However, Israel’s recognition of Somaliland has effectively corrected the geopolitical balance. It affirms that Somaliland’s territory and resources remain under its own sovereign discretion, signalling a new chapter of stability that transcends external interference.
Senior Commercial and international development lawyer .