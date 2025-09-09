China readies 200 non-combat troops for Laas’aanood inside Somaliland.

NAIROBI– 11 Aug: Chinese envoy meets AU/AUSSOM chief in Mogadishu, pledging “joint” security support.

23 Aug: Chinese Ambassador meets Somali PM Hamza in Mogadishu, stressing sovereignty/unity.

27 Aug: PM travels to China, hosted by senior Communist Party leaders—green-lighting deeper cooperation.

Intel revelation: Military sources confirm China will deploy up to 200 trainers/engineers to Laas’aanood under a bilateral track, not AU command. Mission: train local forces, build SSC administration, and construct a mini-port in Sanaag. Beijing will also supply weapons, free training, and infrastructure funding.

Quid pro quo: In exchange, Somalia PM Hamza has pledged rare-earth mineral rights and future offshore oil drilling concessions to Chinese firms.

Intel judgment: China has already funneled $20M into Mogadishu’s proxy war against Somaliland by monetizing food aid. The move is designed to block Somaliland recognition, counter U.S./Taiwan influence, and secure strategic footholds in the Horn.

In addition, China gains a low-risk foothold under “training/engineering” cover. The Sanaag port provides dual-use access. Resource concessions lock Somalia into Beijing’s orbit. This is less peacekeeping, more proxy war investment.

HargeisaPress News Desk – Hargeisa