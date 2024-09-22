[td_block_social_counter twitter=”hargeisap” youtube=”channel/UCyIjEsGEQ6dQTPFJrDFP25w” googleplus=”+HargeisaPress319350″]

Opinion & Articles

Maxay ka wadahadleen Guddida doorashooyinka Somaliland iyo Ururrada bulshada rayidku?

Wararka Maanta - 0
Hargeysa (Hargeisa Press)- Guddida Doorashooyinka qaranka Somaliland, ayaa maanta waxaa ay kulan la yeesheen ururrada bulshada rayidka ah ee Somaliland oo ay hoggaamineyso dallada...

Wasiirka Kalluumaysiga Somaliland oo kormeeray dekedda Saylac

Dowladda Itoobiya oo difaacday heshiiskii badda ee ay la gashay Somaliland

Diyaaradaha Israa’iil oo garaacay taliska Xisbullah

Somaliland iyo Itoobiya oo ka wadahadlay xiisadda gobolka

Ku lug-lahaanshaha Masar: Taageero dhab ah mise xeelad istiraatiiji ah?

madaxweyne-biixi-oo-balanqaad-ka-sameeyay-arrinta-doorashada

Madaxweyne Biixi oo dhul siiyay geerashyada farsamada gaadiidka birta

Itoobiya iyo Ingiriiska oo ka wadahadlay iskaashiga ammaanka

Maxkamadda sarre ee Somaliland oo loo gudbiyay dacwada Xildhibaan Maxamed Abiib

Madaxweyne ku xigeenka Somaliland oo daah-furay shirka diyaarinta mashaariicda hay’adda UNICEF

Masar oo ka hadashay ujeedada Hubkii ay Muqdisho ka dejisay

“KULMIYE aragti iyo faham kama haysto difaaca qaranka ee uu doonayo”

Itoobiya oo sheegtay in Hubka Masar ku dambeyn-doono gacanta argagixisada Soomaaliya

Xisbiga KULMIYE

Xisbiga Kulmiye oo soo bandhigay sababtii Waddani uga baaqsaday shirkii madaxtooyada

Wasiir Sacad oo sheegay in laga-tagay ku dhaqanka habraacii xakameynta dollarka

Latest Somali News

Somaliland oo Qaramada Midoobay la-wadaagtay walaaca ku lug-lahaanshaha Masar ee gobolka

Wararka Maanta - 0
Hargeysa (Hargeisa Press)- Wasiir ku xigeenka wasaaradda arrimaha dibedda iyo iskaashiga caalamiga ah ee Somaliland, Rooda Jaamac Cilmi, ayaa maanta la kulantay Wakiilka xoghayaha...

Masar oo uga digtay muwaadiniinteeda in ay u safraan Somaliland

Telefishan caalami ah oo warbixin ka qoray guulaha ay Somaliland gaadhay

Diblomaasi Itoobiyaan ah oo ka digay habdhaqanka colaadeed ee madaxda Soomaaliya

Waare: “Soomaaliya dani uguma jirto kala jeclaanshaha Itoobiya iyo Masar..”

Turkiga oo ugu baaqay reer galbeedka inay qaadaan tallaabooyin ka-dhana Israa’iil

Guddoomiye Qodax: “Machadka shaqaalaha dowladdu wuxuu gaadhay heer isku filnaansho ah”

Wasiir Mareexaan oo Golaha Wasiirrada u soo bandhigay qabyo-qoraalka xeerka warbaahinta

Madaxweynaha Somaliland: “Masar ma aqoonsana madax-banaanidayada, Mudnaanta koowaadna waxaa leh Itoobiya”

Hay’adda Shaqaalaha Dowladda oo ka arrinsatay qiimeynta miisaaniyadda hawlgabka shaqaalaha

Madaxweyne Biixi iyo James Swan oo ka wadahadlay xaaladda gobolka

Cali Warancade oo ka hadlay Libaaxiisa hadal-heynta badan dhaliyey

Dallada Nagaad oo hal arrin ku boggaadisey Haweenka Somaliland

Shirkii Golaha Wasiirrada Somaliland oo lagu falaanqeeyay amniga, doorashooyinka iyo dhaqaalaha

Wasiir Kaahin oo sheegay in Somaliland wadahadal ku dhamayneyso arrinta Sool

Latest English News

The Ethiopian government responded with a humiliating response to a statement from Somalia

Wararka Maanta - 0
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Ethiopia, Nebiyu Tedla, gave a hot and humiliating response to a...

Somaliland: The National Electoral Commission awarded the certificates to the Presidential and Deputy Candidates

Wararka Maanta - 0
This week testifies to the readiness in preparations for the electioneering processes for the up-coming presidential and vice-presidential elections which will be held simultaneously...

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia said that the agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia will...

Wararka Maanta - 0
The Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali is reported to have announced that the MoU agreement struck between the Republic of Somaliland will...
How President Bih’s bravery foreign policy and his bold decision has Affected the Horn of Africa Region

How President Bih’s bravery foreign policy and his bold decision has Affected the Horn...

Wararka Maanta - 0
President Muse Bihi Abdi has made significant strides in transforming Somaliland’s foreign policy since taking office in 2017. His leadership has been marked by...

Breaking: Management of Somalia’s air economy is in dispute

Wararka Maanta - 0
Somalia is handing over its air management to a company owned by the United Arab Emirates. This company, called Cloud Air Navigation Services, is...

The Government of Somaliland Announces the Official Launch of the Food Systems Resilience Project...

Wararka Maanta - 0
Hargeisa, Somaliland, 27.08.2024 – The Government of Somaliland is pleased to announce the official launch of the Food Systems Resilience Project (FSRP), held today...

SL-SAG recognizes that Somaliland has proven itself as a beacon of stability in the...

Wararka Maanta - 0
Somaliland Strategic Advisory Group (SL-SAG) stands firmly with Somaliland, a nation that has shown resilience, stability, and a commitment to progress. As a former...

The government of Somaliland is taking action against the companies that carry out the...

Wararka Maanta - 0
The government of Somaliland has said that action will be taken against those who implement the order Somaliland has placed on business companies. Somaliland's Minister...

Somaliland is a united nation, the President mocked the Prime Minister of Somalia

Wararka Maanta - 0
The Chairman of the Waddani political party Mr. Hirsi Ali Haji Hassan has scoffed at Somalia’s insinuation of depicting division in Somalilanders populaces as...

Dahabshiil Bank won the award for the best bank in modern technology services

Wararka Maanta - 0
Dahabshiil International Bank, which participated in the 5th International Interest Free & Takaful Forum, organized by AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE),...

The 5th International Islamic Banking Forum Successfully Concluded in Ethiopia

Wararka Maanta - 0
The 5th International Interest-Free Banking & Takaful Forum, organized by AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), successfully took place from August 20th...

The Pharo Ventures is implementing a water dam and a large Farm for the...

Wararka Maanta - 0
The Pharo Ventures has announced that it will soon implement two large projects in Somaliland. Pharo said that Somaliland is implementing a dam and a...

If Ethiopia decides to recognize Somaliland, it will act according to existing laws

Wararka Maanta - 0
A state of recognition is a form of sovereignty that demonstrates the sovereign authority of a country's claim to sovereignty. Historical examples, such as...

How Did Somaliland Acquire Battle Rifles Exclusively Used by the U.S. Special Forces?

Wararka Maanta - 0
Somaliland forces, for the first time in history, were brought a type of modern guns that are used by other countries. Somaliland's military forces have...

The talks between Ethiopia and Somalia in Ankara are on the verge of collapsing

Wararka Maanta - 0
Ankara- The talks between Ethiopia and Somalia that were going on in Ankara, Turkey, are on the verge of collapsing. The Turkish government's plan to...
Facebook Instagram Twitter
© Hargeisa Press 2016, All Rights Reserved | Designed by SomSite