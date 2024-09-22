Trending Now
Maxay ka wadahadleen Guddida doorashooyinka Somaliland iyo Ururrada bulshada rayidku?
Hargeysa (Hargeisa Press)- Guddida Doorashooyinka qaranka Somaliland, ayaa maanta waxaa ay kulan la yeesheen ururrada bulshada rayidka ah ee Somaliland oo ay hoggaamineyso dallada...
Somaliland oo Qaramada Midoobay la-wadaagtay walaaca ku lug-lahaanshaha Masar ee gobolka
Hargeysa (Hargeisa Press)- Wasiir ku xigeenka wasaaradda arrimaha dibedda iyo iskaashiga caalamiga ah ee Somaliland, Rooda Jaamac Cilmi, ayaa maanta la kulantay Wakiilka xoghayaha...
The Ethiopian government responded with a humiliating response to a statement from Somalia
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Ethiopia, Nebiyu Tedla, gave a hot and humiliating response to a...
Somaliland: The National Electoral Commission awarded the certificates to the Presidential and Deputy Candidates
This week testifies to the readiness in preparations for the electioneering processes for the up-coming presidential and vice-presidential elections which will be held simultaneously...
The Prime Minister of Ethiopia said that the agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia will...
The Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali is reported to have announced that the MoU agreement struck between the Republic of Somaliland will...
How President Bih’s bravery foreign policy and his bold decision has Affected the Horn...
President Muse Bihi Abdi has made significant strides in transforming Somaliland’s foreign policy since taking office in 2017. His leadership has been marked by...
Breaking: Management of Somalia’s air economy is in dispute
Somalia is handing over its air management to a company owned by the United Arab Emirates. This company, called Cloud Air Navigation Services, is...
The Government of Somaliland Announces the Official Launch of the Food Systems Resilience Project...
Hargeisa, Somaliland, 27.08.2024 – The Government of Somaliland is pleased to announce the official launch of the Food Systems Resilience Project (FSRP), held today...
SL-SAG recognizes that Somaliland has proven itself as a beacon of stability in the...
Somaliland Strategic Advisory Group (SL-SAG) stands firmly with Somaliland, a nation that has shown resilience, stability, and a commitment to progress. As a former...
The government of Somaliland is taking action against the companies that carry out the...
The government of Somaliland has said that action will be taken against those who implement the order Somaliland has placed on business companies. Somaliland's Minister...
Somaliland is a united nation, the President mocked the Prime Minister of Somalia
The Chairman of the Waddani political party Mr. Hirsi Ali Haji Hassan has scoffed at Somalia’s insinuation of depicting division in Somalilanders populaces as...
Dahabshiil Bank won the award for the best bank in modern technology services
Dahabshiil International Bank, which participated in the 5th International Interest Free & Takaful Forum, organized by AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE),...
The 5th International Islamic Banking Forum Successfully Concluded in Ethiopia
The 5th International Interest-Free Banking & Takaful Forum, organized by AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), successfully took place from August 20th...
The Pharo Ventures is implementing a water dam and a large Farm for the...
The Pharo Ventures has announced that it will soon implement two large projects in Somaliland. Pharo said that Somaliland is implementing a dam and a...
If Ethiopia decides to recognize Somaliland, it will act according to existing laws
A state of recognition is a form of sovereignty that demonstrates the sovereign authority of a country's claim to sovereignty. Historical examples, such as...
How Did Somaliland Acquire Battle Rifles Exclusively Used by the U.S. Special Forces?
Somaliland forces, for the first time in history, were brought a type of modern guns that are used by other countries. Somaliland's military forces have...
The talks between Ethiopia and Somalia in Ankara are on the verge of collapsing
Ankara- The talks between Ethiopia and Somalia that were going on in Ankara, Turkey, are on the verge of collapsing. The Turkish government's plan to...