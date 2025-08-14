𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗶𝘀𝗮 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗿𝗲𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆

By
Wararka Maanta
-
0
67

Nairobi,(HargeisaPress)–Delegates from the University of Hargeisa paid a courtesy visit to Prof. Tammary Rotich, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs, at Amref International University (AMIU) in Nairobi. The meeting was also attended by members of the AMIU faculty and staff. Our discussions explored a wide range of potential collaborations — from joint research, academic programs, grants, faculty exchanges, to conferences. The AMIU team warmly welcomed us, expressing enthusiasm for building a long-term partnership.

Amref International University is an accredited institution of higher learning, fully owned by Amref Health Africa — the largest health development NGO based in Africa. Built on over 60 years of innovative public and community health interventions, training, and education, AMIU focuses primarily on health sciences and is committed to developing programs that meet the evolving health needs of African populations.

We believe this engagement marks the beginning of a valuable collaboration that will not only enhance academic and research opportunities for our students and faculty but also strengthen health systems and knowledge sharing across the continent.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here